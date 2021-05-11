M&S, Next, Primark, IKEA and Tesco shopping rules may change as lockdown restrictions ease

He said: “I can confirm today that we have met our four tests for further easing of the lockdown in England.

“With deaths and hospitalisations at their lowest since last July and the four chief medical officers today agreeing a reduction in the alert level, the data now supports the moving to step three in England from next Monday, May 17.

“This means the rule of six or two households that is applied outdoors will now apply indoors. The limit for outdoor meetings will increase to 30.

“From next Monday you will be able to sit inside a pub and inside a restaurant.

