M&S, Next, Primark, IKEA and Tesco shopping rules may change...

Life & Style

M&S, Next, Primark, IKEA and Tesco shopping rules may change as lockdown restrictions ease

M&S, Next, Primark, IKEA and Tesco shopping rules may change as lockdown restrictions ease
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has shared the next steps in easing the current coronavirus lockdown. New rules will be introduced from Monday, May 17.
He said: “I can confirm today that we have met our four tests for further easing of the lockdown in England.

“With deaths and hospitalisations at their lowest since last July and the four chief medical officers today agreeing a reduction in the alert level, the data now supports the moving to step three in England from next Monday, May 17.

“This means the rule of six or two households that is applied outdoors will now apply indoors. The limit for outdoor meetings will increase to 30.

“From next Monday you will be able to sit inside a pub and inside a restaurant.

“You will be able to go to the cinema and children will be able to use indoor play areas.”

The Prime Minister continued to say hotels, theatres and conference centres will also all be allowed to open.

The rules state people can meet in groups up to six indoors for a number of reasons.

This includes meeting up with friends or family to visit shops.

Shopping trips to the likes of Primark, Marks & Spencer, Next and IKEA could be permitted as long as customers follow individual store guidelines.

Some retailers ask shoppers to visit alone or in small groups to avoid overcrowding so checking stores rules is important.

What are the current shopping rules?

Marks & Spencer

A statement said: “To keep all our customers and colleagues well, our stores will have additional social distancing measures in place. Please be kind and give everyone space.”

IKEA

The IKEA website states: “Everyone’s health and well-being is our top priority, so we ask you to continue to follow these simple rules: wear a face covering, use hand sanitiser and keep a safe distance from each other.”

Primark

“Safety remains our top priority so that employees and customers can return to Primark with confidence,” a statement explained.

“Limits on the number of customers allowed in store at any one time to allow for the appropriate distance in between customers and employees, following local Government guidelines.”

Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s

The popular supermarket chains currently urge customers to shop alone where possible.

However, this could change in line with Government restrictions and shoppers are encouraged to check with the retailer before visiting.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
