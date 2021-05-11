Next James Bond: Luke Evans closes in on Tom Hardy for new 007

Over Christmas Netflix actor Regé-Jean Page became an overnight sensation with bookies after appearing in raunchy period drama, Bridgerton.
The British-Zimbabwean star subsequently topped the betting for 007, where he remains today.
At the moment Ladbrokes have given Page a staggering 2/1 on becoming the next Bond after Craig, making him the best bet for now.
The Welsh actor recently had his odds slashed by the bookies to an impressive 4/1 – and his odds keep improving.
Earlier this month the booking agent revealed every “three in four bets” for the next Bond were for Evans, rather than Hardy or Page.
Ladbrokes’ Alex Apati commented: “Luke Evans is currently the punters’ pick to replace Daniel Craig and his odds have drastically tumbled as a result.”
Of course, fans cannot forget about James Norton.
Although he hasn’t hit headlines as much as the other British contenders, Norton has maintained a powerful 3/1 odds with the bookies.
The McMafia actor still has the opportunity to claim the spot before the next film is released.
Recent talks have sparked over what the next movie’s theme ought to sound like, with music producer Fraser T Smith suggesting it ought to employ a rapper rather than a singer, commenting: “It’s time, isn’t it?”
Smith added: “It could be Stormzy. With a John Barry-esque futuristic beat. It already sounds like something!”
Ladbrokes gave Stormzy 2/1 odds on getting the theme song after No Time To Die.
James Bond No Time To Die is due out on September 30, 2021.
