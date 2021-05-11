Next James Bond: Luke Evans closes in on Tom Hardy for new 007

In the past few months, a flurry of bets have changed the landscape of the Bond betting.

Over Christmas Netflix actor Regé-Jean Page became an overnight sensation with bookies after appearing in raunchy period drama, Bridgerton.

The British-Zimbabwean star subsequently topped the betting for 007, where he remains today.

Advertisements

At the moment Ladbrokes have given Page a staggering 2/1 on becoming the next Bond after Craig, making him the best bet for now.

READ MORE: James Bond: Stormzy ‘could be next theme artist’ – ‘It’s time!’