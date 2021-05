Next James Bond: Luke Evans closes in on Tom Hardy for new 007

This week Hardy saw a boost in his popularity as the trailer for his film Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage was released. The British star has long been one of the favourites to take on the James Bond role after Craig steps down later this year following No Time To Die , but things aren’t looking good for the Bane actor.

In the past few months, a flurry of bets have changed the landscape of the Bond betting.

Over Christmas Netflix actor Regé-Jean Page became an overnight sensation with bookies after appearing in raunchy period drama, Bridgerton.

The British-Zimbabwean star subsequently topped the betting for 007, where he remains today.

At the moment Ladbrokes have given Page a staggering 2/1 on becoming the next Bond after Craig, making him the best bet for now.

