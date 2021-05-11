‘No Emily!’ BBC Newsnight guest clashes with Maitlis over ‘Israeli aggression'

In response to Israel carrying out expulsions of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood and a raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan, Hamas fired rockets towards Jerusalem. Appearing on yesterday’s episode of Newsnight, Husam Zomlot, Head of Palestinian mission to the UK, criticised coverage of the conflict.

Ms Maitlis asked Mr Zomlot if he condemned the attacks on Jerusalem from Hamas, which sparked a furious row as he stated “Hamas did not decide to evict people from their homes”.





The head of the mission told the BBC host he condemns “Israeli aggression”, after 20 Palestinians, nine of who were children, were killed in Gaza.



Ms Maitlis then repeated the question, to which Mr Zomlot replied: “I am not aware of any Israeli who has been killed and you asked me a question about violence and condemnation.



“Who should be condemned Emily? Did you see the images of the nine children being dissipated in Gaza tonight? Who should be condemned?



“And then the UK Foreign Secretary is quick to condemn Hamas and never to condemn the Israeli atrocities on a daily basis.



“We are sick and tired of the double standards. We have to call it right this time. Call a spade a spade.”



