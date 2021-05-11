Pensions ranked: Europe's best countries for retirement – UK doesn't make top 10

In their latest update, Blacktower Financial Management Group found that Finland is the best European country for retirement in 2021.

Belarus is the worst country and the UK “fell short of the mark” at it ranked 24th on the index.

Finland was quickly followed by Spain, a popular retirement location for UK expats, and Blacktower Financial Management Group broke down what placed these two countries in the top position: “The laid-back Finnish atmosphere and magic of the northern lights see many retirees going ‘off-grid’ to enjoy their well-deserved retirement.

Advertisements

“With breath-taking views, fresh lakes, vast forests, and quaint cities; it is no surprise that Finland draws millions of retirees to their border each year.

“Second in the rankings is the country of Spain.

READ MORE: Council tax: England’s richest areas have lowest council tax bills