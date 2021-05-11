Police Say Boyfriend Responsible for Shooting at Colorado Birthday Party

COLORADO SPRINGS — In the early hours of Sunday, the sound of the television inside Gerardo Torres’s mobile home in Colorado Springs was overwhelmed by gunfire outside.

Then, a woman’s cry from a gray mobile home across the narrow lane from his: “No! No!”

As Mr. Torres called 911 and stepped out to investigate, he heard more shooting, then silence. He grimly told the 911 dispatcher that he believed everyone inside was dead.

Police officers arrived minutes later to find that a gunman had killed five people at a birthday party before killing himself. A sixth person was critically injured and died later at a hospital.

The gunman was the boyfriend of one of the women who was killed, the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a statement.