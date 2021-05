Predictions for 2021: Three predictions that came true in 2020 – 'New and different virus'

The year 2020 has been one hell of an ordeal for most people around the globe. The year started with wildfires tearing through the Amazon rainforest and Australia, soon to be followed by the rapid spread of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. More than 147.19 million people have contracted the new disease COVID-19, as of April 26, and more than 3.1 million have died as a result – a pandemic the World Health Organization (WHO) said can affect people of all ages.

The world of politics was also shaken to its core, with one of the most intense US presidential elections in modern history.

The elections saw incumbent President Donald Trump lose out to Democrat rival Joe Biden, among unverified claims of electoral fraud and tampering.

The year 2020 has also brought the UK closer to Brexit than ever before, with the Brexit transition period finally ending with the new year.

With the new year 2021, take a look at some correct predictions psychic Craig Hamilton-Parker of Psychics.co.uk made about 2020.

