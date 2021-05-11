NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Price analysis 5/10: BTC, ETH, BNB, DOGE, XRP, ADA, DOT,...

Cryptocurrency

Price analysis 5/10: BTC, ETH, BNB, DOGE, XRP, ADA, DOT, BCH, LTC, LINK

7 min

76views
76
13 shares, 76 points

The astronomical rally in Ether (ETH) is not showing any signs of slowing down. The bulls easily cleared the overhead hurdle at $ 4,000 today, which also pushed the biggest altcoin’s market dominance to over 19%. 

It is not only Ether that is witnessing sharp buying from traders. Litecoin (LTC) and Cardano (ADA) have also risen new all-time highs, suggesting a broad-based altcoin rally.

However, Bitcoin (BTC) seems to have lost its momentum as it continues to struggle near the $ 60,000 mark. That has pulled its market dominance to below 44% for the first time since July 2018.

Advertisements
Price analysis 5/10: BTC, ETH, BNB, DOGE, XRP, ADA, DOT, BCH, LTC, LINK
Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360

However, the recent underperformance of Bitcoin has not shaken the long-term bulls. Morgan Creek Capital Management founder and CEO Mark Yusko recently said in an interview with CNBC that Bitcoin will rival the “monetary value” of gold.

“If gold’s monetary value is $ 4 trillion, then digital gold should move up to that total,” Yusko added. That means Bitcoin will have to rise to $ 235,000 in the future to fulfill Yusko’s prediction.

Let’s analyze the charts of the top-10 cryptocurrencies to spot the critical support and resistance levels.