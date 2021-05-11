PS5 restock UK news: Argos PS5 stock LIVE, Very, John Lewis PlayStation 5 update

Today’s Argos PS5 restock is reportedly underway and includes both digital and disc PlayStation 5 consoles.

It should be noted that stock will be dropping over the coming hours on a regional basis. More news on how this works can be found below.

ORIGINAL: According to several online sources, PS5 stock will be available to buy starting very early on Tuesday, May 11.

Gamers hunting for a new PlayStation 5 have also been warned that staying up late might not guarantee a new console.

From what has been shared so far, Argos will be releasing new PS5 stock in the UK sometime after midnight on May 11.

But the big thing to note here is that this will be a regional restock, meaning that there won’t be one big shop to buy consoles from.

Instead, individual Argos stores, or regional hubs, will be deciding when to release its PS5 stock on Tuesday.

This means that while the next PS5 restock might start after midnight for some, others might have to wait until their local Argos hub updates its site listing.