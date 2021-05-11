PS5 stock UK: Argos LIVE – Amazon, GAME PlayStation 5 restock date news

UPDATE TWO: The Argos PS5 restock has begun in the UK, with regional stock drops expected over the coming hours. Earlier PlayStation 5 stock drops have lasted several hours in the past, so some gamers might have to wait longer than others to have a chance. The Argos PS5 restock has begun in the UK, with regional stock drops expected over the coming hours. Earlier PlayStation 5 stock drops have lasted several hours in the past, so some gamers might have to wait longer than others to have a chance. UPDATE: A new update this morning released by several stock tracker accounts suggests that Argos will be the first major retailer to drop PS5 stock in May. Amazon’s restock is expected to happen but might have been delayed until later this week, or pushed back until May 17. It appears that Argos will release its shipment of PlayStation 5 consoles after midnight on May 11, with other retailers set to follow, such as GAME and John Lewis. Advertisements ARGOS PS5 LINK ORIGINAL: Tracker accounts suggest that one of this year’s biggest PS5 stock launches will kick off this week. This is great news for gamers who have been waiting since early April to get a chance at buying a next-gen gaming machine. And from what has been shared so far, the next major PlayStation 5 restock in the UK will be kicking off very soon. For now, we don’t have an official time for when everything will be kicking off, but it looks like the first PS5 stock drop will be coming from Amazon, Argos, Game or Very.

The PS5 Stock Alert UK account on Twitter – proven to be a reliable source – has shared the latest information, revealing the earliest dates for when this new stock could become available. This doesn’t mean it will arrive this early, but it does provide a rough guide on what could happen this week and how best to plan for it. From what has been shared so far, Amazon is the only major UK retailer that could offer PS5 stock on May 10. Advertisements That means there is a VERY slim chance that PlayStation 5 consoles could be available later today at around 8am BST. However, most stock trackers believe that Tuesday, May 11, will be the day that we get the best chance at a lot of stock dropping. Argos is expected to release its stock on May 11, followed by GAME, Very and John Lewis. The good news is that most of this week’s major PlayStation 5 consoles will be available to purchase by May 14. The latest message from the PS5 UK Alert account shared this week: “Argos have received their 2nd shipment yesterday, alongside GAME receiving their shipment also. Both retailers are distributing stock over the weekend.

“Argos: 11th May, GAME: 11th-13th May (TBC). Possibly Amazon, Very & John Lewis 10th-13th May. “Seen many rumours fly around about Argos dropping past few days, some had to learn the hard way it wasn’t true. I’ve been saying 11th May from 10 days ago, and will still go with it. We’ve got our connections, and not ‘gut feeling’ information. See you then. “GAME’s stock count for the PS5 will be 8K consoles for their upcoming restock next week. It’s currently too early to comment on the exact day it’ll drop. The retailer also expects to get an average of 22K consoles over the next 5 weeks. “I’ve put the 12th into Argos this time as I’ve been told the staff have discount on all items throughout the weekend until the end of Tuesday, which may delay the drop by a day, time will tell. Argos & GAME are the only insider knowledge we have on that list.” Knowing that more PlayStation stock is coming is important, but console hunters should also know the best ways to get stock from each platform.

Here are a few examples of how best to try and buy a PlayStation 5 console from leading UK retailers: AMAZON UK: Amazon UK runs better under strain but still comes with a few kinks worth mentioning. Having an account set up with your card details is a good start, and gamers should also try adding a console to their wishlist before checking out. GAME: GAME is a UK retailer that offers the most regular stock updates for PS5 consoles. However, console hunters have been warned to use Guest Checkout, as this option is less likely to crash when completing a purchase. GAME is currently expected to get its next major restock between May 11 – 13. ARGOS: The Argos website is notorious for crashing and being unable to complete purchases when site traffic is high. Stock trackers suggest using the mobile Argos app and keeping an eye on local store listings. Argos is not expected to receive any more stock until May 11.

