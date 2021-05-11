‘Staggering’ Legal Fees in Boy Scouts Bankruptcy Case

One lawyer negotiating a resolution to the multi-billion-dollar bankruptcy filed by the Boy Scouts of America billed $ 267,435 in a single month. Another charged $ 1,725 for each hour of work. New lawyers fresh out of law school have been billing at an hourly rate of more than $ 600.

The high-stakes bankruptcy case has drawn in lawyers by the dozens, negotiating how to compensate tens of thousands of people who have filed claims of sexual abuse. Lawyers and other professionals — both those representing the Boy Scouts and some who are representing victims — have submitted fee applications with the court that have now surpassed $ 100 million. By August, they could reach $ 150 million.

The hefty fees being charged to the Boy Scouts’ estate, which is money taken off the top of what could be offered to victims, have become a rising point of contention. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein, who is overseeing the case, has called the totals “staggering.” In a filing last week, one of the insurance companies that will be responsible for paying victims, Century Indemnity Company, asked the judge to hold back a portion of the legal fees until they can be more thoroughly reviewed.

Tancred Schiavoni, a lawyer who is representing the insurer, said the issue is not just the hourly billing rates, which he said are unusually high, but that law firms are deploying a large number of highly paid auxiliary staff members while making little progress toward a resolution.