Thunderstorm chance increases Tuesday into Wednesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A stalled front will keep southeast Texas in a wet, humid weather pattern through Wednesday.It will be another warm, muggy start to the day with temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will again climb to near 90 Tuesday afternoon before storms develop along the front north of Houston. Storm chances increase for Houston Tuesday night and Wednesday as the front finally moves south and pushes offshore.

Stay weather aware by downloading the ABC13 app to have the latest breaking news and weather alerts sent straight to your phone.Will any of the storms be severe or cause flooding?

It’s possible, but not likely. If any storms do turn severe, quarter inch hail and wind gusts of 60 mph are the primary concerns. Because the storms will form and move along the stalled front, street flooding is possible where they heaviest rain falls.

How cool will it get behind the front?

We’ll catch one or two afternoons in the 70s with another big drop in the humidity. Temperatures will dip as low as the upper 50s Thursday and Friday mornings, especially north of Houston.

What about the weekend?

The muggy air rushes right back in for the weekend. Rain chances will stay low on Saturday at just 20%, but they double to 40% Sunday as deep moisture moves overhead. The weather pattern Sunday through much of next week will favor slow-moving, heavy thunderstorms that could lead to street flooding.