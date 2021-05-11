UK holidays: Magnolia Cottage provides a home away from home in the idyllic Cotswolds

The second bedroom, to the rear of the house, offers the same spaciousness and built-in cupboard.

However, this one is also ideal for the most glamorous of residents, thanks to a perfectly placed vanity table and large mirror.

The back bedroom also overlooks the “secret” garden, from which the perfume of bluebells and magnolia can drift in through the open window on particularly toasty days.

Advertisements

This is also the only room serviced by its own en-suite bathroom, complete with a built-in shower.

Our favourite of the three bedrooms, however, was tucked away behind a small wooden door.

A short flight of stairs leads up into the attic of the house, which has been converted into a delightful double bedroom complete with low wooden beams and a small window that looks out over the scenic views of the surrounding town.

Though the loft bedroom does not have built-in storage, there is plenty of room, as well as a few small cupboards and shelving spaces, and clothes rail for items that need hanging.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed