Waitrose scraps two hour rapid delivery service as it begins Deliveroo expansion

The supermarket chain told customers on Monday that its home delivery service would end on May 28.

Waitrose said its service would finish at the end of the month “because Rapid and Deliveroo were operating in the same market with lots of overlap…So we’ve decided to stop Rapid and focus solely on our Deliveroo partnership.

“Through Deliveroo our customers can order our food for delivery in as little as 20 minutes, and we are also able to grow the service much faster than Rapid, to reach more customers in more areas.”

The chain has also significantly increased the number of home delivery slots on its website throughout the past year in order to keep up with customer demands.

