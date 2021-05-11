What does baking soda do? 5 tips for cleaning with baking soda, from sinks to dishwashers

So how can you use baking soda? Read on for five tips for cleaning with baking soda, from sinks to dishwashers.

1. Fix blocked sinks

Blocked sinks are an inconvenience, and can often start to smell if not tackled quickly.

If you can’t shift the blockage and don’t want to shell out for a pricy chemical fix – try baking soda.

Advertisements

You will need

Baking soda – one cup

White vinegar – one cup

Boiling water in a kettle

Pour one cup of baking soda into the offending drain, letting it seep into the drain slowly.

Then pour over one cup of white vinegar – you should hear a fizzing sound as the baking soda reacts with it.

Leave to sit for five minutes – or longer if you need.

Pour a full kettle of boiling water down the sink and voila, no more blockage.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

Read More