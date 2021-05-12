APD bomb squad helps take live pipe bomb apart in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department bomb squad helped local authorities in Temple take apart a live pipe bomb Monday.

McLennan County Sheriff Office deputies responded to a home in Temple in the 3700 block of Lynx Trail for a search warrant, and when the explosive was found, the county’s bomb squad was called in to respond. The explosive was taken to a range where both bomb squads disabled it.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said the APD bomb squad had a special tool to cut into suspected bombs to help take them apart while keeping components intact that can help potentially trace the bomb back to its creator.

Advertisements

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives is part of the investigations. A man and woman were detained by authorities at the home, but charges are not known at this point. Once more information is made available, we will update the story.

Author: Billy Gates

This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin