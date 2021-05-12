Apex Legends patch notes today: Respawn reveal what’s changed in update 1.68

This week has seen Respawn make some interesting changes to Apex Legends Season 9.

Having had such a wobbly start, it’s probably not surprising that there would need to be a few more patches to level everything out.

Today’s Apex 1.68 patch includes several important fixes, including the removal of issues that left gamers unable to log in.

This was the first of the two-part update that was released today, and includes the following changes: