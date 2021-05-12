Asian tiger mosquitos with deadly viruses arrive in UK – urgent warning to close windows

The mixed weather of sunshine and rain over recent weeks could be an attraction for the bugs.
A spokesman for the Government’s Health Protection Agency warned: “We think it is very likely that they are already here.
“They are voracious little beasts that will bite anything. In terms of disease transmission, that makes them very dangerous.”
They are attracted by sweat on humans, which they can sense from up to 50 yards away.
Symptoms of the Zika virus include fever, joint pain, rash, headache and muscle pain, but often it can also be symptomless.
However, any potential infection can be especially dangerous for pregnant women and in some cases, can lead to birth defects in their unborn children.
Infected people can often suffer from serious breathing difficulties as the mosquito can pass on a parasitic worm that attaches itself to the lung’s arteries.
This species of mosquito also carries the West Nile virus, with symptoms including fevers and headaches, but in more serious cases, it can potentially lead to inflammation of the brain, or deadly meningitis.
This virus is known to be particularly dangerous to young children and adults over the age of 50.
They only need as little as a quarter-inch of water to successfully lay their eggs.
This type of mosquito also targets household pets such as cats and dogs, as well as several species of bird.
