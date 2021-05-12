AstraZeneca humiliation: Germany urges EU to make embarrassing vaccine U-turn

“Therefore, two mRNA-vaccines and at least two additional technologies should be included. I very much hope that you can support this approach.”
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has so far approved only three other jabs besides AstraZeneca: Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Mr Spahn’s demand could therefore force Brussels to revisit its decision on the Oxford vaccine contracts.
Mr Breton also said he expected the costs of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to be higher than the earlier versions.
The Commission last month launched legal action against AstraZeneca for not respecting its contract for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines and for not having a “reliable” plan to ensure timely deliveries.
He told France Inter radio: “We did not renew the order after June. We’ll see what happens.”
Speaking on Tuesday, EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said: “Proceedings are ongoing.
“AstraZeneca remains an important part of the EU portfolio.
“Many of our citizens are given this vaccine across the Union.
The European Union has signed a new contract with Pfizer-BioNTech. It will receive 1.8 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines for 2021-2023, which will cover booster shots, donations and reselling of doses.
But Mr Breton admitted the move could mean an increase in prices for second-generation vaccines.
This, he claimed, could be justified by the extra research required and potential changes to industrial equipment.
He said: “There may be a little extra cost but I will let the competent authorities unveil it in due course.”
