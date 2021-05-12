NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Body found in SUV in Pearland pond confirmed to be...

US

Body found in SUV in Pearland pond confirmed to be missing mom Erica Hernandez

1 min

103views
83
13 shares, 83 points
Body found in SUV in Pearland pond confirmed to be missing mom Erica Hernandez
PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) — The body found inside an SUV submerged in a Pearland pond has been confirmed to be the Houston mother who’s been missing for weeks.
Erica Hernandez, a single mother to three children, was the subject of an intense search since she vanished after leaving a friend’s home in southwest Houston last month.

Family said Hernandez left her friend’s home in the 6000 block of Benning Drive around 2:30 a.m. on April 18. She reportedly sent a text around 3:04 a.m. stating she was “five minutes away from getting home.”On Tuesday, her SUV was discovered in the small body of water at Reflection Bay and N. Clear Lake, in Shadow Creek Ranch. The Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed on Wednesday that the person found inside the vehicle was indeed Hernandez.

WATCH: ‘It’s not over’ Family says after missing mom’s car found in pond

The sister of Hernandez spoke to the media at the site of the discovery on Tuesday saying the family felt numb and sick to their stomach.

Last week, the search for Hernandez took investigators to a Missouri City park. But the truck that sonar helped locate beneath the water there was not related to the missing woman’s case.SEE ALSO: Vehicle found underwater at Missouri City park is not tied to missing mom Erica Hernandez, HPD says

Authorities could not confirm if foul play is involved. Pearland police will now lead the investigation.

Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Author: Steven Romo

This post originally appeared on ABC13 RSS Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

83
13 shares, 83 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in