BRITS 2021 winners: Taylor Swift to Little Mix, Harry Styles and Dua Lipa

The girls were on fire this year as Taylor Swift was the first female artist to win the special BRITs Global Icon award, while Little Mix, now a trio after the departure of Jesy Nelson, became the first female group ever to pick up the British Group award. This year there was another first, as each winner received two statuettes, one for themselvs and a smaller one to pass on to someone who has inspired them over the past 12 months. SCROLL DOWN FOR THE FULL LIST OF BRIT AWARDS 2021 WINNERS AND NOMINEES

BRITISH GROUP: LITTLE MIX Nominees: Bicep, Biffy Clyro, Little Mix, The 1975, Young T & Bugsey. MALE SOLO ARTIST: J HUS Nominees: AJ Tracey, Headie One, J Hus, Joel Corry, Yungblud FEMALE SOLO ARTIST: DUA LIPA Nominees: Arlo Parks, Celeste, Dua Lipa, Jessie Ware, Lianne La Havas

MASTERCARD ALBUM: DUA LIPA – FUTURE NOSTALGIA Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams

Celeste – Not Your Muse

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

J Hus – Big Conspiracy

Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure? BRITISH SINGLE WITH MASTERCARD: HARRY STYLES – WATERMELON SUGAR 220 Kid & GRACEY – Don’t Need Love

Aitch & AJ Tracey feat. Tay Keith – Rain,

Dua Lipa – Physical

Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar

Headie One feat. AJ Tracey and Stormzy – Ain’t It Different

Joel Corry feat. MNEK – Head & Heart

Nathan Dawe feat. KSI – Lighter

Regard & RAYE – Secret

S1MBA feat. DTG – Rover

Young T & Bugsey feat. Headie One – Don’t Rush

INTERNATIONAL GROUP: HAIM Nominees: BTS, Fontaines D.C., Foo Fighters, HAIM, Run The Jewels BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST: ARLO PARKS Nominees: Arlo Parks, Bicep, Celeste, Joel Corry, Young T & Bugsey BRITS RISING STAR: GRIFF Nominees: Griff, Pa Salieu, Rina Sawayama

