NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Cleaning mould: SIX types of harmful mould people find at...

Life & Style

Cleaning mould: SIX types of harmful mould people find at home

1 min

82views
67
12 shares, 67 points
Cleaning mould: SIX types of harmful mould people find at home
Mould has a nasty habit of appearing in areas people want to keep the cleanest, such as in kitchens or bathrooms. Growths can have a range of damaging effects when it enters the respiratory system. Any growing cultures can also negatively impact property sales, so people should learn how to identify different types.

Aspergillus

Aspergillus has 185 separate species which come in many different colours.

They tend to develop similarly, however, with many thick, ripple-like layers per bloom.

The mould can become toxigenic and cause asthma attacks, lung infections, or develop aflatoxins, a type of carcinogen.

Advertisements

READ MORE: Activated charcoal cleaning hacks: 5 easy ways to use charcoal

Fusarium

Many types of mould thrive in humid and moist conditions, but not fusarium.

Fusarium can grow in cold temperatures and presents with a pinkish hue on food, carpeting and other fabrics or materials.

Again, it causes allergic reactions, but prolonged exposure can cause severe conditions such as brain abscesses or bone infections.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
Read More

Advertisements
, , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

67
12 shares, 67 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in