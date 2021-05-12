Cleaning mould: SIX types of harmful mould people find at home

Aspergillus
Aspergillus has 185 separate species which come in many different colours.
They tend to develop similarly, however, with many thick, ripple-like layers per bloom.
The mould can become toxigenic and cause asthma attacks, lung infections, or develop aflatoxins, a type of carcinogen.
READ MORE: Activated charcoal cleaning hacks: 5 easy ways to use charcoal
Fusarium
Many types of mould thrive in humid and moist conditions, but not fusarium.
Fusarium can grow in cold temperatures and presents with a pinkish hue on food, carpeting and other fabrics or materials.
Again, it causes allergic reactions, but prolonged exposure can cause severe conditions such as brain abscesses or bone infections.
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
Read More
0 Comments