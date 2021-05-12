NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Covid: Experts urge Government to stop May 17 re-opening before...

Covid: Experts urge Government to stop May 17 re-opening before things get 'really bad'

“There are still many people, especially the young, those in disadvantaged areas, and those from ethnic minorities that are still unvaccinated.

“I am less concerned about meetings out of doors, as the risks there are low.

“But I will personally continue to avoid indoor meetings, such as restaurants, even though I am fully vaccinated.”

With more than 35 million people having had their first dose of the Covid vaccine, there’s hope that the re-opening of the lockdown will be very different from the back-and-forth restrictions set out last year.

