Covid vaccine warning: Side effects may be 'stronger' after second...

Health

Covid vaccine warning: Side effects may be 'stronger' after second shot – list of symptoms

The vaccine rollout in the UK continues at breakneck speed, with a total of 17,856,550 now vaccinated with a second dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Many more people will be receiving their second jab in the coming weeks. Depending on the type of vaccine you get, the side effects may be more potent the second time around.
Not all coronavirus vaccines are the same.

As the British Heart Foundation (BHF) explains, for the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, side effects tend to be milder with the second dose.

However, for the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, side effects tend to be stronger with the second dose, reports the BHF.

Data submitted to the COVID Symptom Study app, which logs vaccine side effects among the general population, illustrates this trend.

Data submitted to the COVID Symptom Study app, which logs vaccine side effects among the general population, illustrates this trend.

At the time of analysis, the app’s data team had analysed reports from 282,103 people who have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and 28,207 who’ve had both.

The team found Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine’s after-effects were more common the second time around, with around one in five who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine logging at least one systemic effect.

Similarly, more people experienced effects in their arm after their second dose, with seven out of 10 reporting local symptoms like pain and swelling.

It is worth noting that side effects after vaccination are commonplace and are an encouraging sign that your immune system is kicking into gear.

Meanwhile, the latest data shows the jaw-dropping efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine’s two-shot regimen.

Two doses of the Pfizer vaccine confers 97 percent protection against death, data published by Public Health England shows.

What’s more, a single dose of either one of the main UK vaccines offers 80 percent protection against COVID-19.

Am I eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine yet?

The NHS is currently offering the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine to people most at risk.

You can book appointments at a larger vaccination centre or pharmacy now, or wait to be invited to go to a local NHS service.

If you are not eligible yet, wait to be contacted.

The NHS will let you know when it’s your turn to have the COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s important not to contact the NHS for a vaccination before then.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
