Daily horoscope for May 12: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

The Gemini Moon wants to talk and share ideas all day long but is also there to lend an ear when need be.

Do you remember yesterday’s New Moon and the aura of change?

A Conjunction with Venus today means there is a chance for change and fresh starts in your love life.

Mr Scott said: “The Gemini Moon also Conjuncts the Planet of Love and Beauty, Venus, which is in Gemini.

“So it’s really a time for new love, for new beginnings and starting to express yourself in a really positive, kind of light-hearted way. Really nice.”

