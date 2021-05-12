NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Daily horoscope for May 12: Your star sign reading, astrology...

Life & Style

Daily horoscope for May 12: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

1 min

101views
86
14 shares, 86 points
Daily horoscope for May 12: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

The Gemini Moon wants to talk and share ideas all day long but is also there to lend an ear when need be.

Do you remember yesterday’s New Moon and the aura of change?

A Conjunction with Venus today means there is a chance for change and fresh starts in your love life.

Advertisements

Mr Scott said: “The Gemini Moon also Conjuncts the Planet of Love and Beauty, Venus, which is in Gemini.

“So it’s really a time for new love, for new beginnings and starting to express yourself in a really positive, kind of light-hearted way. Really nice.”

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
Read More

Advertisements
, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

86
14 shares, 86 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in