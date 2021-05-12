DOTA 2 Battle Pass news as Valve reveal The International TI10 plan

The International is returning in August and Valve will be offering new ways to support your favourite team. While cash is usually generated by the DOTA 2 Battle Pass, there are already funds in place for this year’s event. The TI10 prize pool already boasts $ 40,018,195 and will not need to pull from any of the other Summer events being planned. Advertisements According to Valve, the DOTA 2 International will take place this August in Stockholm, Sweden. Things will kick off with the Group Stage, running August 5 – 8 and setting the field for what’s to come. This will be followed by the Main Event, which starts on August 10 and continues through August 15, when the final teams battle in the Grand Finals to be crowned TI10 champions – and claim their share of the $ 40,018,195 prize pool.

It’s unclear if there will be a DOTA 2 Battle Pass this year, with Valve instead focusing on other plans, telling fans this week: “We’ve previously mentioned our aim to deliver content on a more regular schedule throughout the year rather than drop everything during one period for the traditional Battle Pass. We’ve experimented with this style for Diretide, the New Player Update, and our continued seasonal Dota Plus updates. “With that in mind, this year’s slate will continue to look a bit different than in the past. To start, we’ll be shipping two separate events over the coming months instead of one overarching summer event. “The first will arrive in mid-to-late June, and another will follow sometime after The International ends. Neither of these events will fund The International prize pool, as the TI10 Battle Pass “prize pool still remains to be claimed. For fans that want to support players and organizations, the new Supporters Club provides a more flexible and direct way to contribute to your favorite teams. “As The International approaches, there will be more ways for fans to engage with the tournament itself. We’ll post updates here as we have them, so stay tuned for everything summer has in store.” Advertisements

It was also announced this week how new features like The Supporters Club will work. According to Valve, content in Supporters Clubs is provided by the teams themselves, and 50% of all sales goes to the teams you choose. This content will last until The International commences, and in future seasons, it will last through each respective Major. “Each team has three bundles to choose from, with an increasing amount of content inside,” a message from Valve explains. “The Bronze Club includes a badge for your favourite team, the Silver Club includes sprays and emoticons, and the Gold Club includes a special in-game HP-bar badge, loading screens, and voice lines. “Badges will appear in multiple places throughout the game, including your friends list, player profiles, the Versus Screen, and the in-game scoreboard. “Today we are adding content from 17 teams. As more content from other teams is submitted and approved, they will be added to this list regularly. Teams that aren’t able to submit high tier content might be added as well without Silver Club and/or Gold Club enabled.”

