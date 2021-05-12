NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Dr Mosley on how he does 40 press ups a day to cut risk from one of UK's biggest killers

Dr Mosley on how he does 40 press ups a day to cut risk from one of UK’s biggest killers
On his BBC Radio 4 podcast Just One Thing, Dr Mosley revealed his more health-conscious decision behind the exercise regime. After learning press-ups can cut your risk of heart disease, he’s all for it. “Not bragging, but I try to do 40 press-ups most days,” he said on the show. Dr Mosley said press-ups “do seem to be a good predicator of heart health”.
He continued to talk about a recent study in the US that involved firefighters.

“Those who could do 40 press-ups or more in one go when they were in their late 30s were far less likely to have a heart attack in the next 10 years than those who could manage less than 10,” Dr Moseley revealed.

“Like any exercise, it’s vital to start gradually, because you don’t want to pull a muscle,” he added.

For beginners, Dr Mosley recommends doing press-ups against the wall or while kneeling.

READ MORE: Diabetes type 2: Out of control blood sugars could cause the Somogyi effect – what is it?

“It’s really important you do them correctly, so check out the NHS website,” said Dr Mosley.

Heart disease

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) certified that heart disease is the “single biggest killer worldwide”.

To specify, coronary heart disease is when the arteries supplying blood to the heart muscle is narrowed by a build-up of fatty material.

This reduces the amount of oxygen-rich blood reaching the heart muscle, which can lead to symptoms of angina.

The best preventative tool for heart disease is to lead a healthy lifestyle.

As Dr Mosley says, exercise is vital – so, yes, doing push-ups will help, as long as you work out consistently.

The free NHS health check assess a person’s risk of heart disease; this overall examination is available to people aged over 40 in England and Scotland.

This health check usually takes place at the GP’s surgery, and you must take on board the GP’s practical advice about keeping healthy.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
