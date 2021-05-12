Dua Lipa turns heads in boob-baring dress and SUSPENDERS on Brit Awards 2021 red carpet

The New Rules hitmaker completed her look with a beehive hairstyle and carefully contoured make-up.
She posed confidently for the cameras in various poses before making her way into the venue.
Fans have swiftly flocked to social media to share their thoughts on the singer’s outfit.
READ MORE: George Clooney ‘irritated’ after Meghan Markle gave birth to Archie
The ceremony will be fronted by Jack Whitehall at London’s 02 Arena.
He will be joined by a 4,000-audience, who won’t need to wear masks or be socially distanced, but will need a negative Covid test.
Over half of the tickets were given to key workers from London “to thank them for their remarkable hard work and selfless commitment” during the pandemic.
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed
0 Comments