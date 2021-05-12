NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Dua Lipa turns heads in boob-baring dress and SUSPENDERS on Brit Awards 2021 red carpet

Celebrities

Dua Lipa turns heads in boob-baring dress and SUSPENDERS on Brit Awards 2021 red carpet

Dua Lipa turns heads in boob-baring dress and SUSPENDERS on Brit Awards 2021 red carpet
Dua Lipa, 25, will be taking to the stage at The Brit Awards 2021 held at London’s 02 Arena this evening for a performance, but ahead of this she posed for cameras on the red carpet and certainly gathered attention. The singer turned heads in a yellow mini dress which clung on to her sensational physique.
As part of her risqué display, she added suspenders to her look and leather high-heeled boots.

The New Rules hitmaker completed her look with a beehive hairstyle and carefully contoured make-up.

She posed confidently for the cameras in various poses before making her way into the venue.

Fans have swiftly flocked to social media to share their thoughts on the singer’s outfit.

Singer Mabel also turned heads in a striking green number which clung on to her figure.

The ceremony will be fronted by Jack Whitehall at London’s 02 Arena.

He will be joined by a 4,000-audience, who won’t need to wear masks or be socially distanced, but will need a negative Covid test.

Over half of the tickets were given to key workers from London “to thank them for their remarkable hard work and selfless commitment” during the pandemic.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

