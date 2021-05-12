Dua Lipa turns heads in boob-baring dress and SUSPENDERS on Brit Awards 2021 red carpet

As part of her risqué display, she added suspenders to her look and leather high-heeled boots.

The New Rules hitmaker completed her look with a beehive hairstyle and carefully contoured make-up.

She posed confidently for the cameras in various poses before making her way into the venue.

Advertisements

Fans have swiftly flocked to social media to share their thoughts on the singer’s outfit.

READ MORE: George Clooney ‘irritated’ after Meghan Markle gave birth to Archie