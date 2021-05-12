Dungeon Defenders II Spring Cleaning Update Brings Big Changes to Etheria

Hey Everyone,

Recently we rebooted work on our free-to-play game, Dungeon Defenders II (DD2). We’re now committed to giving it a quality-of-life boost, with regular updates and additions based on feedback from our community. While Dungeon Defenders: Awakened continues to be the studio’s primary focus, we felt the franchise’s popular sequel could benefit from some much-deserved attention. To kick off DD2’s new era, we released the Spring Cleaning Update in April, which was packed full of all sorts of requested fixes, important quality-of-life additions, and balance changes. We’ll talk more about that in a bit, but first we want to spread the news on an exciting game update that was just released…

Dungeon Defenders II will now run at 60 FPS on Xbox Series X|S! You read that correctly. Defenders can now customize heroes, build towers, engage in combat, and so many other actions at 60 FPS. Thanks to Microsoft’s backwards compatibility, the FPS Boost feature will bring smoother and more immersive experiences to Etheria, allowing Defenders to focus more on the battle at hand.

Advertisements

Following a recent update from Xbox, another awesome change to DD2 was to the online multiplayer system. Now all Defenders can team up to defend Etheria together online for free! An Xbox Live Gold subscription is no longer needed to join online multiplayer sessions.

Last, but certainly not least, we recently brought what we’re calling the Spring Cleaning Update to DD2 at the beginning of April. This update includes new Daily Login Rewards from our dear Ol’ Peepers (featured in the pic below), new shards, a new pet, new bundles, and some much-needed meta changes!





Since the launch of DD2, Defenders have been asking for cost-saving options on purchases including multiple (or even all) heroes at once. Well, we were listening, and we have finally made that dream a reality! For a limited time, you can unlock all heroes (along with any additional hero we release in the future) for $ 30 USD. That’s 75% cheaper than if you bought all the heroes individually, and the savings only increase with every additional hero released! If you already own all the heroes, why not grab a fresh new look for your favorite defender? New skins will be a regular part of content updates moving forward.





We’ve had a blast revisiting DD2, and it’s clear the community has too. After receiving such a positive response, we’ve decided that DD2 will receive regular content updates moving forward. Etheria needs its defenders, and we want to make sure it’s a place worth defending, with lots of new skins, maps, and challenges to keep you coming back!

We love to share teasers and reveals with our community on social media in the lead up to our big content announcements. So, make sure to follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitch. There you’ll catch all of the upcoming news on Dungeon Defenders II, and our latest game release, Dungeon Defenders: Awakened (which will also see some big changes in the next few months). See you in Etheria!