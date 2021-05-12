End of Android? Why new rival could have Google seriously concerned

Google’s Android remains the most popular operating system on the planet with well over two billion users worldwide. Until now, Google’s only other rival has been Apple and its popular iOS software – but that’s all about to change and it could give the US firm a major headache.

As you may be aware, Huawei was forced to stop using Google’s apps and services back in 2019 due to a US trade ban enforced on the Chinese company. Although its latest phones still currently use a version of Android, you won’t find any signs of Google Maps, Gmail or the app-packed Play Store.

Ever since the crippling ban came into force, Huawei has been busy launching its own software, including a new app store, but now things are going are a step further with the upcoming release of HarmonyOS. This Huawei operating system looks set to replace Android on all of its new phones.

Now, you might be thinking that Huawei has no chance of taking on the might of Android and with its smartphone sales in freefall it’s certainly going to be a massive challenge.

However, Huawei’s new OS could get some serious help thanks to a number of other Chinese manufacturers who are thought to be interested in what Huawei has to offer.

