GAME PS5 restock TOMORROW: Start time for 'huge' PlayStation 5 stock drop

The GAME website has been updated ahead of the expected PS5 UK restock for Wednesday May 12.

Previously the GAME PS5 purchase page only displayed the standalone digital and disc PlayStation 5 consoles, with no bundles listed as available to pre-order.

But in the run-up to the next PS5 GAME restock this page has been updated to add dozens of PlayStation 5 console bundles.

Advertisements

As highlighted by @PS5StockAlertUK, bundles have been uploaded to the GAME PS5 purchase page in preparation for the Wednesday May 12 restock.

In total 36 different purchase options are available, with the cheapest PS5 digital bundle costing just shy of £375 for a PS5 Digital Edition console and a T-shirt.

PS5 digital bundles are also available to buy that include accessories such as the Pulse 3D headset, PlayStation Plus membership and PlayStation Store credit.

The cheapest PS5 disc bundle costs around £465, and once again is for a PS5 console (this time around the unit fitted with a 4K Blu-ray disc drive) and a T-shirt.

The most expensive PS5 bundle costs just under £615 and includes a PS5 disc console, a T-shirt, a Pulse 3D headset and an extra DualSense controller.

PS5 disc bundles are also available that include either Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales or Demon’s Souls – two must-play exclusives that the PlayStation 5 already has in its enviable looking library of games.

The next PS5 restock at GAME is expected to go live between 9am and 10am on Wednesday May 12.

If you want to head to the PS5 purchase page on the GAME website then click here to be directed to the exact page you need to visit.

Advertisements

Advising people about the latest update to the GAME website, the @PS5StockAlertUK Twitter posted: “Update: Bundles have been uploaded onto GAME for tomorrow’s morning drop.

“See for yourself here to plan what bundle you would like to go for once the opportunity is there. Remember, use guest checkout and autofill.”

ORIGINAL: GAME could be about to drop a “huge” PS5 restock very soon.

GAME along with Argos have arguably been the two best places to purchase a PS5 from in the UK in 2021.

Argos has already launched its latest PS5 restock, which went live in the early hours of Tuesday morning this week – and it’s believed GAME could be next up.