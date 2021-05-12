Glasgow Covid spike: Health leader warns infections ‘linked to new variants’

Dr Linda de Caestecker warned some postcodes in parts of south Glasgow are recording “clusters” of new infections which have raised the city’s virus rate to 74 per 100,000. In comparison, there are 25.5 per 100,000 for Scotland as a whole.

Dr de Caestecker, the director of public health for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: “For Greater Glasgow and Clyde we’re seeing continued reductions in our numbers and our rates, but over recent days we have seen an increase in cases in Glasgow city. “That’s particularly in some postcodes to the south of the city and it’s meant that our rate in Glasgow city has gone up to 74 per 100,000, although it’s still at 50 for Greater Glasgow and Clyde as a whole. “And in some of our areas, such as Inverclyde, the rates are still low.” Advertisements She added how the spike seemed to be linked to “households mixing together”, according to data obtained through Test and Protect.

Dr de Caestecker told BBC Scotland’s Drivetime programme: “I think as the rates go down, people feel ‘well, we’re going to be relaxing restrictions very soon anyway’. “We’ve got evidence that there is more social mixing happening in some of these areas. “It is household clusters we’re seeing, concentrated in specific postcodes.” Those living in affected areas are being urged to pick up rapid testing kits even if they have no symptoms. READ MORE: Boris Johnson invites Sturgeon to ‘summit’ on UK recovery

Dr de Caestecker said the public health teams are working to get on top of the infection rise but said she was “worried about this increase”. She said: “We’re working really hard to get on top of it quickly and make sure that we don’t let it spread further…so that there is reassurance that we can all move to these lower levels. “We have to look not just at the rates but the hospitalisations, the numbers of people in ICU. Advertisements “Between now and Monday – it’s not for me to say what the levels will be – but at moment we are still anticipating we will move to a lower level on Monday, but we will be doing everything we can to manage this increase in cases in some defined areas of Glasgow city.”

She went on to reveal how the vaccine uptake among older age groups has been high, it slowed down in the younger people. Dr de Caestecker added some of the localised increases are in the BAME community. She said: “There is some evidence that they are more affected by this [increase]. “There’s a higher number of these groups in the populations in these postcodes, and so we’re working really closely with these communities.”

Glasgow is not the only region in Scotland to experience a rise in cases after Moray recorded several new cases. This week, Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that the next stage of the roadmap will take place on May 17, with mainland Scotland moving to Level 2 and the islands to Level 1. The First Minister said it is ‘very likely’ Moray will remain at Level 3 – so what exactly has caused a sudden spike in cases? Moray has an infection rate four times the Scotland-wide level and the number of hospital admissions have been rising since mid-April.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: UK Feed