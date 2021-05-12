How to lose visceral fat: The two key foods to avoid in order to reduce belly fat

What’s more, intake of non-alcoholic beverages was not associated with visceral fat but was associated with subcutaneous fat.

“Our analysis adds to the evidence that intake of foods is independently associated with VAT [visceral fat] or SAAT [subcutaneous fat] volumes,” the researchers concluded.

Research published elsewhere supports the intake of cereals, namely whole grains, to reduce visceral fat.

Advertisements

Researchers at the Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Researcher Center on Aging (USDA HNRCA) at Tufts University observed lower volumes of visceral fat in people who chose to eat mostly whole grains instead of refined grains.

If you can’t see the poll below, click here