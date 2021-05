Pots will often require several coats to get thick and uniform paint coverage.

Anyone who wants to streamline the process can opt for spray paint.

Spray painting pots can also add the appearance of another texture, such as stone.

Advertisements

Those who have spray paints to hand will need to take care, as they can prove dangerous without the right equipment and precautions.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

Read More