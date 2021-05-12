Israeli airstrike makes 13-story building collapse as raid sirens go off– locals evacuated

Hundreds were left injured during clashes in Jerusalem earlier this week as Israeli police and Palestinians clashed at the holy Haram al-Sharif site in East Jerusalem.

The area is sacred to both Israelis and Palestinians with Hamas urging Israeli police to be withdrawn from the area.

Clashes erupted with footage showing police and Palestinians clashing including one video of a Muslim being kicked on the ground while praying.

Tensions have been building in the weeks prior as Israeli developers have been more forceful in displacing Palestinians after setting up more settlements around the region.