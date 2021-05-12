Israeli airstrike makes 13-story building collapse as raid sirens go off– locals evacuated

The area is sacred to both Israelis and Palestinians with Hamas urging Israeli police to be withdrawn from the area.
Clashes erupted with footage showing police and Palestinians clashing including one video of a Muslim being kicked on the ground while praying.
Tensions have been building in the weeks prior as Israeli developers have been more forceful in displacing Palestinians after setting up more settlements around the region.
Israel responded with airstrikes of their own which targetted over 150 sites.
Recent footage shows the 13-story building collapsing but with no casualties yet reported.
Reports suggested Israeli forces fired warning shots from drones to encourage people to leave the area and to not be killed.
The European Union said both sides should “respect the status quo” of the holy sites and Israeli police should show “restraint” in the violence.
Palestinian medics have said they have faced difficulty getting to the wounded and have even suffered several injuries themselves when they were allegedly attacked by Israeli police.
