Man City's Pep Guardiola hailed as Premier League's 'best ever' boss after title triumph

Pep Guardiola was praised to the heavens after Manchester City were confirmed as 2020/21 Premier League champions. Guardiola’s City side recovered from a stuttering start to the season to eventually claim the title with three games of the season still to play.

City's Premier League title was confirmed at the final whistle at Old Trafford, where City's cross-town rivals Manchester United fell to a 2-1 home defeat by third-placed Leicester City. And after the match, BT Sport pundit Robbie Savage was gushing with praise for Guardiola's stewardship of the newly-crowned champions. "Especially to think when they lost at Spurs, they were 14th in the table," Savage recalled. "He then evolved the side, put Cancelo into the team, brought him into a midfield position – a free role – amazing performances.

“Pep improves players and that side is incredible. “For me, the best manager I’ve witnessed in the Premier League.” Savage’s fulsome praise was shot down somewhat by former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand. “Just like Chris Sutton said, you should go and get your coat,” he said.

But Savage laughed off the good-natured jibe, and continued his argument for Guardiola being the best Premier League manager ever, ahead of Ferdinand's former boss at Old Trafford, Sir Alex Ferguson. "Listen, the reason I'm saying this: Sir Alex, the record he has, but overall, at Bayern, Barcelona and Manchester City – the way teams from the Premier League down to grassroots play like Manchester City. I've never seen anything like it," he offered. "Listen, he's won trophies with teams he should win trophies with. "If he wins the Champions League with Man City, for me, the best ever."

Guardiola will get the chance to do just that when City take on Chelsea in the Champions League final on May 29. That match, which was originally set to take place in Istanbul, could be set for a change of location, with Lisbon in Portugal and London’s Wembley Stadium both thought to be in the running as potential replacement hosts. While Ferdinand was sure to check Savage’s view, the United legend also paid tribute to Guardiola for leading City to the title this season.

“You’ve got to give credit where it’s due,” he said. “Pep Guardiola’s men have bounced back, I thought Liverpool were fantastic the season before this and everyone thought: ‘Who are going to catch them?’. “Pep went back to the drawing board, fixed things up at Man City and they came back flying, took the league by storm and deserved champions, definitely.”

