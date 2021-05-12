Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fires Liverpool shots and teases full strength XI

And he said he offers no apology for restoring his big guns to the starting line-up for a fixture originally postponed because of the protests of their own fans.

Asked about any possible backlash from an angry Liverpool side, Solskjaer insisted he had no such concerns, as he seeks to deal a second blow to the Reds and all-but end their top-four prospects.

“My job is Man United and my concern is the Man United fans, what they think about my team, what they want from my team,” he said.

“It is that we come together as one and show what Man United is.”

Solskjaer made 10 changes against the Foxes including two teenagers with Anthony Elanga given a club debut and Amad Diallo a first Premier League start.