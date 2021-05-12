Manchester City champions: 5 matches that won the Premier League crown

It has been an utterly dominant season from City as they reclaim their crown from Liverpool.

Express Sport takes a look back on the five matches that has seen them be named as champions.

Manchester City 2-5 Leicester City

It seems somewhat bizarre to at first pick out a defeat and a heavy one at that but this thumping at the hands of Brendan Rodgers’ men gave City the lessons that they needed.

Defensively, the Citizens looked vulnerable throughout as Jamie Vardy bagged a hat-trick, with James Maddison and Youri Tielemans also getting on the scoresheet.

That reverse convinced the club to turn to the transfer market and bring in Ruben Dias from Benfica – a move that has been inspired.

