Manchester City champions: 5 matches that won the Premier League crown

Express Sport takes a look back on the five matches that has seen them be named as champions.
Manchester City 2-5 Leicester City
It seems somewhat bizarre to at first pick out a defeat and a heavy one at that but this thumping at the hands of Brendan Rodgers’ men gave City the lessons that they needed.
Defensively, the Citizens looked vulnerable throughout as Jamie Vardy bagged a hat-trick, with James Maddison and Youri Tielemans also getting on the scoresheet.
That reverse convinced the club to turn to the transfer market and bring in Ruben Dias from Benfica – a move that has been inspired.
Liverpool 1-4 Manchester City
Speaking of title rivals, Liverpool were then the next to be put to the sword in early February.
It was a statement victory from the visitors at Anfield as they displayed their resilience and quality to reduce the considerable gap to the Reds that was on display throughout 2019/20.
Gundogan scored twice on the day, with Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden also netting for City’s first Premier League victory at Anfield since 2003.
Crystal Palace 0-2 Manchester City
As it happened, the last win before they were crowned as champions.
Sergio Aguero and Torres netted two quickfire goals at Selhurst Park to secure three points.
It was also City’s 20th victory in their previous 22 league games – a run of form that has seen them canter to a fifth Premier League crown.
