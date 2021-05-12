NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Manchester City champions: 5 matches that won the Premier League...

Sports

Manchester City champions: 5 matches that won the Premier League crown

1 min

95views
75
12 shares, 75 points
Manchester City champions: 5 matches that won the Premier League crown
Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions on Tuesday after nearest rivals Manchester United fell to a 2-1 defeat to Leicester City. It was their third league title in the past four seasons with Pep Guardiola’s men being deserved champions.
It has been an utterly dominant season from City as they reclaim their crown from Liverpool.

Express Sport takes a look back on the five matches that has seen them be named as champions.

Manchester City 2-5 Leicester City

It seems somewhat bizarre to at first pick out a defeat and a heavy one at that but this thumping at the hands of Brendan Rodgers’ men gave City the lessons that they needed.

Advertisements

Defensively, the Citizens looked vulnerable throughout as Jamie Vardy bagged a hat-trick, with James Maddison and Youri Tielemans also getting on the scoresheet.

That reverse convinced the club to turn to the transfer market and bring in Ruben Dias from Benfica – a move that has been inspired.

JUST IN: Rio Ferdinand has hailed Edinson Cavani’s influence on Mason Greenwood

Liverpool 1-4 Manchester City

Speaking of title rivals, Liverpool were then the next to be put to the sword in early February.

It was a statement victory from the visitors at Anfield as they displayed their resilience and quality to reduce the considerable gap to the Reds that was on display throughout 2019/20.

Gundogan scored twice on the day, with Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden also netting for City’s first Premier League victory at Anfield since 2003.

Crystal Palace 0-2 Manchester City

As it happened, the last win before they were crowned as champions.

Sergio Aguero and Torres netted two quickfire goals at Selhurst Park to secure three points.

It was also City’s 20th victory in their previous 22 league games – a run of form that has seen them canter to a fifth Premier League crown.

Advertisements

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

, , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

75
12 shares, 75 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in