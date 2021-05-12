Max Verstappen's 'demoralising' defeat in Spain makes challenging Hamilton a tough task

At the time, Verstappen and Red Bull looked in great shape for a race win as they continue their quest to take the title fight to Hamilton and Mercedes.
But, as the race unfolded, it became apparent that Mercedes’ race-day package was the vastly superior setup, as Hamilton went long with his stint on the soft tyres, then showcased his dominance by wiping out the Dutchman’s 22-second advantage before eventually passing him with six laps to go to claim the victory.
It meant that Hamilton took his third win from four Grands Prix so far this season, with two of those victories seeing him passing Verstappen in a markedly faster car in the closing stages of the race.
“This one I think was a bit harder to take.
“When you lead the race for so long, fundamentally not winning, it is tough.”
