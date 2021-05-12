NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

NS&I confirms saver won £25,000 prize with a holding of...

Finance

NS&I confirms saver won £25,000 prize with a holding of just £7 in May 2021 draw

1 min

111views
91
14 shares, 91 points
NS&I confirms saver won £25,000 prize with a holding of just £7 in May 2021 draw

The tweet, posted on the verified NS&I Twitter account, read: “We have paid out over 3.5 million tax-free prizes in May’s draw and a winner in Cardiff scooped a £25,000 prize with a holding of just £7!

“You can check to see if you have won a prize this month via the prize checker app or the online prize checker here,” it added, beside a link to the Premium Bonds prize checker on the NS&I website.

The chances of winning a prize in the Premium Bonds prize draw are now 34,500 to one, per £1 Bond number.

Advertisements

As such, it’s often remarked upon that the more Premium Bonds holding a person has, the more chance they will have to win.

“With Premium Bonds, rather than receiving interest or investment returns on your money, you’ll be entered into a monthly prize draw,” explained Paul Campion, financial planner at Succession Wealth.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Finance Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

91
14 shares, 91 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in