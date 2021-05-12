Padres place Fernando Tatis Jr. on injured list after he tests positive for COVID-19, 2 others out as close contacts

The announcement due to “health and safety protocols” includes Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo along with Tatis Jr.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres announce a roster move on Tuesday before their game in Colorado due to “health and safety protocols”.

Star shortstop, Fernando Tatis Jr. along with Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo all were placed on the injured list.

Padres manager Jayce Tingler announced that Tatis Jr. had tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic. Profar and Mateo were both close contacts.

No additional details were available and no timetable was given for when any of the three players may be available to return to action.

No corresponding moves were announced to complete their roster for Tuesday’s game.

In Tuesday’s zoom update with the press, Padres manager Jayce Tingler said that the team is “a couple players away” from the 85% vaccination threshold to ease COVID-19 protocols which would allow the club to ease some health and safety protocols. To be considered, at least 85% of players, coaches and others with Tier 1 access have received their final dose of the vaccine.

Mask use would be dropped from dugouts and bullpens, and electronic tracing devices would be eliminated when at least 85% of the players and primary field staff are vaccinated against the coronavirus according to a memo from MLB and the players’ association.

The Padres were scheduled to play the first game of the series with Colorado on Monday but it was postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up as a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The Padres will play 3 games over the two days in Colorado.

