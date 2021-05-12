Pep Guardiola lauds 'huge success' after Man Utd defeat sees Man City clinch title

City made a stuttering start to the campaign, falling as low as eighth in the Premier League table over the Christmas period. However, a sensational run of form at the turn of the year propelled them ahead of United and Liverpool to the division’s summit, and Guardiola’s side never looked back. The likes of Ruben Dias, Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin de Bruyne have exceeded expectations on a weekly basis, with Tuesday’s result at Old Trafford simply confirming the inevitable. Advertisements Looking ahead, City will be hoping to complete a remarkable treble by downing Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea in the Champions League final later this month. Guardiola was more than overjoyed after winning his 12th domestic title in management, hailing the success of his players in overcoming adversity to reclaim top spot in the Premier League once again. JUST IN: Man City’s Pep Guardiola hailed as Premier League’s ‘best ever’ boss

"This has been a season and a Premier League title like no other," the Spaniard told City's official website "This was the hardest one. We will always remember this season for the way that we won. "I'm so proud to be the manager here and of this group of players. They are so special. To come through this season – with all the restrictions and difficulties we've faced – and show the consistency we have is remarkable. "It's relentless. Every single day, they are there, fighting for success, trying always to be better. They have been so, so resilient.

"That is equally true of each and every member of our backroom staff, who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure that our players are fully equipped to take on the unexpected challenges and new routines throughout such a turbulent year." Guardiola went on to highlight the difficulty of competing to win football matches without the presence of fans inside the Etihad Stadium spurring the team on. The City boss also dedicated his side's triumph to the supporters and the late Colin Bell, who passed away earlier in the season and will be fondly remembered as one of the club's greatest ever players. "At the start of every season, the Premier League is the most important title for us," added Guardiola.

“This is the one where you have to be there every three days, playing all your rivals, home and away. Only by being the very best, week-in, week-out, can you win this competition. It’s a huge success. “It’s so important to say a huge thank-you to all our fans. In our toughest moments, we couldn’t hear the crowd get behind us as usual. “But we know they are with us everywhere we go and that’s lifted us. I promise them we sense their love, we appreciate it and we could not have done what we have done without it. “I hope we can all celebrate together one day not too far away. It has been such a hard year for so many people. This one is really for our fans and for Colin Bell and all his family.”

