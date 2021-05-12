Person dead after crash on NB I-35 frontage road in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a crash on the northbound Interstate 35 frontage road in north Austin Tuesday night.

The call first came in at 8:43 p.m. for the 12100 block of I-35 frontage road, which is near Braker Lane, Austin police said.

There was a minor collision between two vehicles. One person left one of the cars and was standing in the roadway when they were hit and killed by a third vehicle, police said.

According to Austin police, the crash shut down I-35 northbound frontage road between Bowery Trail and Yager Lane. Police later reopened the road.

Author: Jaclyn Ramkissoon

This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin