PS5 Stock UK: GAME PlayStation 5 restock warning, Amazon and Very coming next

Consoles hunters have been warned that a new PS5 stock drop from GAME will be arriving in the next 24-hours. The good news is that we know when this will be happening, meaning everyone can get ready for the next-gen consoles to arrive. But shoppers are also being warned to avoid certain actions when trying to buy a PS5 from GAME. Advertisements Gamers are being told to check out the GAME site early to determine what console bundle they want. There will be many different options to choose from, and it seems likely that the more expensive ones will stick around longer. But that will also mean paying for a range of additional items that you weren’t banking on purchasing.

Some of the most expensive bundles retail at over 600 pounds and have a delivery date set for around May 21. One of the reasons that these bundles last a little longer is that scalpers don’t want them, as they can’t resell the other items at a higher price. This leaves them for gamers who are willing to splash the cash in May for a new PlayStation 5 console. Recent reports suggest that GAME will have under 10,000 consoles to sell and these will be available to buy on May 12. The new bundles are expected to go live at around 9am BST and aren’t expected to stay in stock for very long. Advertisements Queues are expected to form online as soon as the new consoles have dropped, and gamers have been warned to avoid a few actions.

This includes using Guest Checkout instead of picking the option to use your existing GAME account. More buyers have been successful using Guest Checkout in the past, but those who do choose this option should also use Autofill on the other steps to help speed up the process. A message from the PS5 Stock Alert UK Twitter account – a reliable tracker account – explains: “Bundles have been uploaded onto GAME for tomorrow’s morning drop. “Plan what bundle you would like to go for once the opportunity is there. Remember, use guest checkout and autofill.” “For those who are new, the release date shown by GAME is when GAME promises you to deliver their pre-orders by, so, it’s the last guaranteed day of delivery for pre-orders.”

And even if you do miss out on this week’s next PS5 stock drop, more is expected to happen very soon. Argos was the first retailer in the UK to offer a major PS5 stock drop in May, and will soon be followed by GAME. Amazon UK are expected to offer more PlayStation 5s this month, although this might not happen until next week. Very and John Lewis have also been linked to restocks this month, however, they might be more limited in size. There is a small chance of another stock drop later this week on Thursday from a major retailer, but more tracker accounts are expecting shipments to go live around May 18.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed