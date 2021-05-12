Rheumatoid arthritis: Non-joint symptoms that may precede joint symptoms by five years

CreakyJoints, a support, education, advocacy, and research organisation for people living with arthritis, reports on the findings of a study published in the journal RMD Open: Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Diseases.

The study found that many rheumatoid arthritis patients had visited their doctor with musculoskeletal complaints about their hand/finger, shoulder, or knees within four to six years (and especially the 18 months) prior to their diagnosis.

“But many also presented with issues that might not seem clearly related to rheumatoid arthritis,” CreakyJoints reports.

The study found that carpal tunnel syndrome was more common among those who later developed rheumatoid arthritis.

