Search to resume this morning for boy who drowned after being caught in rip current in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) — The search will resume Wednesday morning for a 7-year-old who drowned after being caught up in a rip current in Galveston.Authorities said they were notified around 8:09 p.m. Tuesday that the child had gone missing just off the beach near 37th St. and Seawall Boulevard. He had been at the beach with his family.

The boy was last seen wearing black shorts.

Beach patrol, along with a helicopter from the U.S. Coast Guard, searched for the boy Tuesday night, but did not recover his body.

The search will continue at 9:30 a.m. His name has not been released.

With summer fast approaching, more people may be hitting the water.

If you plan to go to the beach, you should be aware of rip currents and what to do if you get caught in one.

Rip currents are a narrow channel of water that flows away from the beach and can quickly carry you out to sea. They’re often underestimated and potentially deadly since they are subtle, but powerful.Instead of trying to swim back against the current, you need to first escape it.

Swim parallel to the beach to break the rip current, then swim back in to shore.

The National Weather Service advises that you check its forecast for local beach conditions before you leave for the beach. When you get there, ask lifeguards about rip currents and other hazards.

