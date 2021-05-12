NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Spain could welcome Britons back as soon as May 20

Spain could welcome Britons back as soon as May 20 with no need for testing

Britons could retune to Spain as soon as May 20 if a review of the European Union‘s resolution 912/2020 allows for more flexible travel for countries outside of the bloc. Spain’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto has said this could pave the way for UK travellers returning to the nation.
In the coming days, the EU council is anticipated to update its recommendation on travel to member states from third countries.

The UK is expected to be included in the new “free-to-travel” list.

Should this move ahead as expected, Spain says it will adapt its national legislation in order to welcome back Britons.

Furthermore, Maroto has suggested PCR tests might not be a requirement for British travellers arriving in Spain due to the country’s current epidemiological data and COVID-19 vaccination rate.

READ MORE: Jet2, TUI, easyJet, BA, Ryanair & Virgin updates

Spain is currently on the UK’s “amber” list for travel, meaning holidaymakers will be required to self=isolate for 10 days at home upon their return to the UK.

They will also be required to take COVID-19 tests on three separate occasions – once before travelling back to the UK and a further two on days two and eight of their self-isolation.

Despite this, according to Travel Counsellors’ UK, Spain holiday bookings are on the rise ahead of the next “traffic light” list review.

Kirsten Hughes, Travel Counsellors’ UK Managing Director and Chief Commercial Officer said: “The USA, Spain and Greece remain our top selling overseas destinations this summer, with sales already in the past week at the highest they have been so far this year.”

Hughes added that travel insiders are “cautiously optimistic more popular destinations could be added to the green list as their vaccination programmes gather pace.”

Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps told the nation last week that the “traffic light” list will be under review every three weeks.

He said: “I regret that favourite summer destinations like France, Spain and Greece are not yet included but every three weeks from reopening we will be reviewing the countries to see how and where we can expand the green list. This is just a first step.”

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) in the previous 14 days cumulative, Spain has recorded 236.78 confirmed cases of Covid per 100,000 inhabitants.

Over the same period, the UK has recorded 32,381 cases in total.

Spain is also pushing ahead with its vaccination rate.

According to Statista, by April 28 the total number of COVID-19 jabs administered in Spain was over 15 million.

In the UK, as of May 11, the NHS reports having administered 44,951,908 cumulative doses.

