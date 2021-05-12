Spain could welcome Britons back as soon as May 20 with no need for testing

The UK is expected to be included in the new “free-to-travel” list.
Should this move ahead as expected, Spain says it will adapt its national legislation in order to welcome back Britons.
Furthermore, Maroto has suggested PCR tests might not be a requirement for British travellers arriving in Spain due to the country’s current epidemiological data and COVID-19 vaccination rate.
They will also be required to take COVID-19 tests on three separate occasions – once before travelling back to the UK and a further two on days two and eight of their self-isolation.
Despite this, according to Travel Counsellors’ UK, Spain holiday bookings are on the rise ahead of the next “traffic light” list review.
Kirsten Hughes, Travel Counsellors’ UK Managing Director and Chief Commercial Officer said: “The USA, Spain and Greece remain our top selling overseas destinations this summer, with sales already in the past week at the highest they have been so far this year.”
Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps told the nation last week that the “traffic light” list will be under review every three weeks.
He said: “I regret that favourite summer destinations like France, Spain and Greece are not yet included but every three weeks from reopening we will be reviewing the countries to see how and where we can expand the green list. This is just a first step.”
According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) in the previous 14 days cumulative, Spain has recorded 236.78 confirmed cases of Covid per 100,000 inhabitants.
Spain is also pushing ahead with its vaccination rate.
According to Statista, by April 28 the total number of COVID-19 jabs administered in Spain was over 15 million.
In the UK, as of May 11, the NHS reports having administered 44,951,908 cumulative doses.
