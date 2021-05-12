Spain could welcome Britons back as soon as May 20 with no need for testing

In the coming days, the EU council is anticipated to update its recommendation on travel to member states from third countries.

The UK is expected to be included in the new “free-to-travel” list.

Should this move ahead as expected, Spain says it will adapt its national legislation in order to welcome back Britons.

Furthermore, Maroto has suggested PCR tests might not be a requirement for British travellers arriving in Spain due to the country’s current epidemiological data and COVID-19 vaccination rate.

