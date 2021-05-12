TUI to fly Britons to 19 holiday hotspots from May 17 – full list of destinations

The airline is offering additional “flexibility” and the option to change holiday bookings for those due to visit an “amber” county but may have changed their mind.
TUI has further vowed it will not fly customers to any countries “that will require you to quarantine on arrival in your hotel room or those on the Red list”.
“Green list” holiday destinations will include Portugal and Madeira, with Britons able to side-step quarantine while still enjoying a holiday.
In the initial few weeks of travel resumption, the package holiday provider will only operate out of four UK airports.
Between May 17 and May 27 only flights and holidays departing to and from Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol will go ahead.
“All TUI holidays, including flight-only bookings, departing from any UK airport EXCEPT London Gatwick, Manchester Birmingham and Bristol due to depart on or before 27 May 2021 [are cancelled],” explains the TUI website.
“If you booked online, your booking information in Manage My Booking will be updated as soon as possible, too. We’re working around the clock to do this and are getting in touch with customers in departure date order.”
The airline has also extended its “free changes policy” up to the end of October for package holiday, flight-only and accommodation-only customer.
This means holidaymakers can change their booking free of charge if they or a member of their party falls ill with COVID-19 or needs to self isolate.
“Even if your holiday doesn’t fall into one of the above categories, it may still be eligible for our free changes policy,” adds TUI.
Customers are advised to contact the travel provider directly if they have any concerns about their holiday or the fee-free changes policy.
Below is a full list of the 19 “green” and “amber” holiday destinations TUI will fly to from May 17.
Green List Destinations
Algarve
Madeira
Porto Santo
Amber List Destinations
Antigua
Barbados
Crete
Corfu
Cuba
Fuerteventura
Gran Canaria
Grenada
Kos
Lanzarote
La Palma
Malta
Rhodes
St Lucia
Tenerife
Zante
