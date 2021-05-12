NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

TUI to fly Britons to 19 holiday hotspots from May 17 – full list of destinations

TUI is pushing ahead with plans to resume holidays from May 17 in line with the Government’s “traffic light” list announcement. Along with flying Britons to “green list” destinations, the travel provider has further announced it will fly to 16 “amber list” countries.
However, Britons who opt to fly to “amber” countries will be required to follow Government rules including quarantine and three COVID-19 tests.

The airline is offering additional “flexibility” and the option to change holiday bookings for those due to visit an “amber” county but may have changed their mind.

TUI has further vowed it will not fly customers to any countries “that will require you to quarantine on arrival in your hotel room or those on the Red list”.

“Green list” holiday destinations will include Portugal and Madeira, with Britons able to side-step quarantine while still enjoying a holiday.

READ MORE: Jet2, TUI, easyJet, BA, Ryanair & Virgin updates 

Meanwhile, Barbados, Crete, Corfu, Gran Canaria, Kos, Lanzarote and Malta holidays will also go ahead – though they are on the “amber list”.

In the initial few weeks of travel resumption, the package holiday provider will only operate out of four UK airports.

Between May 17 and May 27 only flights and holidays departing to and from Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol will go ahead.

“All TUI holidays, including flight-only bookings, departing from any UK airport EXCEPT London Gatwick, Manchester Birmingham and Bristol due to depart on or before 27 May 2021 [are cancelled],” explains the TUI website.

The travel provider adds: “Please rest assured, if your holiday has been cancelled, we’ll be contacting you soon to discuss your options.

“If you booked online, your booking information in Manage My Booking will be updated as soon as possible, too. We’re working around the clock to do this and are getting in touch with customers in departure date order.”

The airline has also extended its “free changes policy” up to the end of October for package holiday, flight-only and accommodation-only customer.

This means holidaymakers can change their booking free of charge if they or a member of their party falls ill with COVID-19 or needs to self isolate.

Holidaymakers can also change their holiday free of charge if a country is on the “red list”, “amber list” or if their “green list” destination is placed on the “green watchlist” or turns “amber”.

“Even if your holiday doesn’t fall into one of the above categories, it may still be eligible for our free changes policy,” adds TUI.

Customers are advised to contact the travel provider directly if they have any concerns about their holiday or the fee-free changes policy.

Below is a full list of the 19 “green” and “amber” holiday destinations TUI will fly to from May 17.

Green List Destinations

Algarve

Madeira

Porto Santo

Amber List Destinations

Antigua

Barbados

Crete

Corfu

Cuba

Fuerteventura

Gran Canaria

Grenada

Kos

Lanzarote

La Palma

Malta

Rhodes

St Lucia

Tenerife

Zante

Book flights at TUI here. 

This article contains affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission on any sales of products or services we write about. This article was written completely independently, see more details here.

