UFO formation over Salt Lake City leaves witnesses baffled – claim

They said: “I was driving back to work from my lunch break when I saw what looked to be shiny balloons in the Sky but then they were behaving a little odd for balloons.
“When I looked harder I thought maybe they could be birds but they were disappearing and reappearing, dancing and making shapes, they seemed to be like orbs not birds.
“There was about 10 of them moving oddly in the sky, so I pulled over and took a video.”
They submitted to MUFON: “Saw some object/light in the sky appear quickly, looked red to my eyesight.
“I could visibly see no trail, when zooming in on the video and snapping photos you could see the motion blue showing the object moving away from me.”
However, there is likely to be a more logical explanation than an alien invasion.
One person wrote in the comment section of the YouTube channel UFO Institute to which it was uploaded: “Could be drones, not sure, lots of patterns.”
He argued there are billions of objects in the space near Earth which are more than likely the inspiration for supposed UFO sightings.
He wrote in The Conversation: “Most UFOs have mundane explanations.
“Over half can be attributed to meteors, fireballs and the planet Venus.
“Such bright objects are familiar to astronomers but are often not recognised by members of the public.”
