Woman accused of shooting man to death as they ate lunch in Pasadena parking lot

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a workplace in Pasadena.The shooting happened at the SBM business parking lot on Pasadena Boulevard near Pansy, around lunchtime on Tuesday.

Police say the man, who worked at SBM, was having lunch with a woman inside her car in the parking lot, and there was a small child in the back seat. It’s not clear what led up to the shooting, but officials say the man was shot multiple times in the chest.

The female suspect, we’re told by police, quickly drove off in her white SUV with that child still inside the vehicle. Witnesses say they saw people chasing after the woman, but she got away from the scene of the shooting.

Police attempted to pull the woman over, but she refused to stop, instead leading authorities on a chase that lasted for about seven minutes. It ended at Yellowstone and Preston, where police say that driver rammed another car.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

Police recovered a gun they say was used in the deadly shooting. They have not yet confirmed the relationship between the man, woman and child.”There was a child in the vehicle, in the back seat, that was not injured,” said Pasadena police spokesperson Jessica Ramirez. “We do not know the relationship at this time.”

Police are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video.

At this time, officials have only said that the man and woman were both in their 30s. The child is in the custody of relatives.

