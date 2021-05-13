NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

3 Ascension Texas hospitals to pay $20.9 million in fines...

US

3 Ascension Texas hospitals to pay $20.9 million in fines for alleged kickbacks

AUSTIN (Texas Tribune) — Texas state officials, including those in Gov. Greg Abbott’s office, knew for months that foster children were being illegally housed in an emergency shelter cited hundreds of times for dangerous conditions — but failed to report the violation to court-appointed watchdogs tasked with monitoring the state’s foster care system, according to court records.

The Whataburger Center, a shelter for foster children in San Antonio named after the restaurant chain because of a one-time donation, was cited 239 times for not meeting state minimum standards between 2016 and 2020. Some of the reports identified abuse or neglect. In September, the shelter was put on probation by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and placed on an admissions hold — blocking children from being housed there — after the department said it found “a continued pattern of deficiencies in the area of supervision, medication, and reports/record keeping.”

Author: Billy Gates
This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin

